ANC wants ‘clear and sober’ assessment of SOEs
This was contained in the party’s 8 January statement which was presented in brief by President Cyril Ramaphosa at a rally in Kimberley on Saturday.
KIMBERLEY - The African National Congress (ANC) said the country must conduct a “clear and sober” assessment of state-owned institutions.
Discussions on what should be done with ailing state-owned companies form part of the governing party’s priorities for the year.
While government’s position has always been that SOEs, many of which are experiencing a cash crunch as a result of years of corruption, should be rebuilt, the ANC’s January 8 statement shows it wants a broader discussion.
Last month Cosatu, which is deeply opposed to the privatisation of SOEs, said it was open to a thorough debate and analysis of each entity to determine its value to the state.
The party has stated that public institutions have borne the brunt of state capture and mismanagement, adding many have lost capable personnel.
