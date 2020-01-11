African Bank to name learning academy after Richard Maponya

Thousands of business people and South Africans gathered at the Rosebank Union Church on Friday for a memorial service to remember the self-made businessman.

JOHANNESBURG – Soweto business icon Richard Maponya continues to be honoured following his death this week.

African Bank announced that it will name its new learning academy after Maponya to ensure that his legacy lives on.

Maponya passed away on Monday, at the age of 99, following a short illness.

The memorial service of the grandfather of Soweto business was attended by ordinary South Africans, academics and members of the business community.

Speaker after speaker spoke fondly of Maponya, singing his praises for changing the lives of ordinary people.

During the memorial service, African Bank group executive Lindiwe Mayimbu made the announcement which was met with thunderous applause.

Businessperson Ntombi Matjhene was mentored by the Maponya.

She is now with the Winterveld farming community.

David "Tebza" Maponya paid tribute to the iconic man in style- with the businessman’s favourite hymn.

