72-hour plan activated after tourists robbed in Khayelitsha
Local
The tourists, accompanied by a local tour guide, were visiting a gardening project in Site C when five armed men approached them.
CAPE TOWN - A group of tourists were robbed in Khayelitsha this past week.
The men made off with cameras, phones and wallets.
The police’s Novela Potelwa said: “The Western Cape police have ordered a 72-hour activation plan in order to arrest suspects after a group of tourists were robbed in Khayelitsha.”
The suspects are yet to be arrested.
