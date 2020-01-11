72-hour plan activated after tourists robbed in Khayelitsha

The tourists, accompanied by a local tour guide, were visiting a gardening project in Site C when five armed men approached them.

CAPE TOWN - A group of tourists were robbed in Khayelitsha this past week.

The men made off with cameras, phones and wallets.

The police’s Novela Potelwa said: “The Western Cape police have ordered a 72-hour activation plan in order to arrest suspects after a group of tourists were robbed in Khayelitsha.”

The suspects are yet to be arrested.