Zimbabwean court orders SAA to pay R12m to environment ministry
The ruling was made after a six-year-long legal wrangle, in which the South African carrier reportedly refused to pay meteorological fees to the government.
HARARE – A court in Zimbabwe has ordered South African Airways (SAA) to pay more than R12 million to that country’s environment ministry.
The state-run _Herald _says SAA had been using international airports in Harare and Victoria Falls since 2006 without paying a meteorological fee demanded by the environment ministry.
The legal battle has been going on since 2014; now the court has come down on the side of the government.
According to court papers cited by the Herald, High Court Judge Owen Tagu ordered SAA to pay more than $877,000 in unpaid fees.
It’s understood that SAA was opposed to paying the fees, saying they weren't legal, and that the environment ministry was duplicating the role of the Civil Aviation Authority.
