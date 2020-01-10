View all in Latest
Will Zuma appear before the Zondo commission this time?

The commission's legal team has applied for a summons for President Zuma to appear after he failed to do so last year saying he was ill, after he had requested a postponement to deal with his corruption case.

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Will former President Jacob Zuma make an appearance at the State Capture Inquiry following his previous no-shows? Zuma has cited both his corruption trial and ill health as reasons for not being available at the time.

The state capture commission has made Zuma’s appearance its first order of business this year when it resumes next week.

When he did appear in July, Zuma’s legal team butted heads with the commission’s evidence leaders over their line of questioning.

The former president was cross-examined about the evidence of former Government Communications Information Systems (GCIS) director general Themba Maseko, former Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor and former Minister Barbara Hogan, among others, linking him to dodgy demands made to government officials in his name by members of the Gupta family.

Now the state capture legal team will apply for an order on Monday to issue summons for Zuma to appear.

Zuma failed to appear in 2019 saying he was ill, after he had also requested a postponement to deal with his corruption case.

Now the commission wants him to appear from 27 to 31 January 2020.

The legal team has requested Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to approve summons compelling the former president to appear.

Also set to take the hot seat next week will be colonel Christine Anderson, who’s expected to shed light on the landing of the Gupta’s private aircraft at the Waterkloof airbase.

The commission will also focus on hearings related to law enforcement agencies during the same week.

Timeline

