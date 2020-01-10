View all in Latest
WC MEC Fritz calls on public to help stop arson attacks on trains

MEC Fritz has called on the public to submit comments that will aid the Western Cape Police Ombudsman Johan Brand's investigation into train arson.

FILE: Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula visited Cape Town Train Station on 28 November 2019 after 18 train carriages were destroyed in a fire. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter
FILE: Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula visited Cape Town Train Station on 28 November 2019 after 18 train carriages were destroyed in a fire. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Since 2015, more than 200 train carriages have been torched, crippling Cape Town's rail service.

Very few arrests have been made although many attacks occur in broad daylight.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz is now stepping in to help.

MEC Fritz has called on the public to submit comments that will aid the Western Cape Police Ombudsman Johan Brand's investigation into train arson.

Brand is also expected to look at the police’s inability to make arrests.

MEC spokesperson Cayla Murray said, “A notice was published in the provincial government gazette inviting comment from the public on the investigation. Minister Fritz has called on members of the public to ensure that their comments are submitted by the deadline.”

In November, Cape Town station was temporarily shut down completely after fires destroyed 18 carriages.

Two teenagers were arrested following a review of CCTV footage and they are being prosecuted.

Timeline

