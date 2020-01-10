WC MEC Fritz calls on public to help stop arson attacks on trains
MEC Fritz has called on the public to submit comments that will aid the Western Cape Police Ombudsman Johan Brand's investigation into train arson.
CAPE TOWN – Since 2015, more than 200 train carriages have been torched, crippling Cape Town's rail service.
Very few arrests have been made although many attacks occur in broad daylight.
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz is now stepping in to help.
Brand is also expected to look at the police’s inability to make arrests.
MEC spokesperson Cayla Murray said, “A notice was published in the provincial government gazette inviting comment from the public on the investigation. Minister Fritz has called on members of the public to ensure that their comments are submitted by the deadline.”
I call on the public to submit comments that will aid the WC Police Ombudsman in completing a thorough investigation into the SAPS’ inability to bring anyone to book regarding the series of train arson attacks in the province.— MEC Albert Fritz (@AlbertFritz_DA) January 10, 2020
In November, Cape Town station was temporarily shut down completely after fires destroyed 18 carriages.
Two teenagers were arrested following a review of CCTV footage and they are being prosecuted.
