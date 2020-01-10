Water Dept reprioritises funds to drought-stricken areas

Following her visit to drought-stricken Eastern Cape this week, Minister Lindiwe Sisulu instructed her department to find a budget that would alleviate distress in the hardest-hit areas.

JOHANNESBURG - The Water and Sanitation Department said that it had reprioritised funds towards drought interventions in affected areas across the country.

Parts of the country have been affected by consecutive years of abnormally hot weather and below-average rainfall that has scorched grazing lands and dried up watering holes since 2015.