Water Dept reprioritises funds to drought-stricken areas
Following her visit to drought-stricken Eastern Cape this week, Minister Lindiwe Sisulu instructed her department to find a budget that would alleviate distress in the hardest-hit areas.
JOHANNESBURG - The Water and Sanitation Department said that it had reprioritised funds towards drought interventions in affected areas across the country.
Following her visit to drought-stricken Eastern Cape this week, Minister Lindiwe Sisulu instructed her department to find a budget that would alleviate distress in the hardest-hit areas.
Parts of the country have been affected by consecutive years of abnormally hot weather and below-average rainfall that has scorched grazing lands and dried up watering holes since 2015.
More in Local
-
Shaun Abrahams accused of conducting a trial by ambush in Lesotho
-
Robben Island Museum still running despite strike
-
Gauteng police offer reward for information on taxi violence murders
-
WATCH LIVE: Richard Maponya honoured at memorial service
-
Boksburg parents uncertain of burial after baby son killed in shooting
-
Guests to dig deep for dinner with top officials at ANC birthday party
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.