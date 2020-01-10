WATCH LIVE: Richard Maponya honoured at memorial service

Maponya’s memorial service is being held at the Rosebank Union Church.

JOHANNESBURG - Legendary businessman Dr Richard Maponya is being honoured in a second memorial service on Friday morning.

Maponya died on Monday after a short illness.

He was 99.

On Thursday, business body Nafcoc held a memorial service for him at the Regenisis Business School.

He founded and was the first presiding officer of Nafcoc.

Integrity, well-dressed and perseverance were words that were used over and over again at yesterday’s memorial service and will undoubtedly be heard again today.

Yesterday, president of the Black Business Council, Sandile Zungu, said that Maponya’s legacy of integrity would will stay after his death.

"Our landscape is littered with people who were once great names but they faltered because they took shortcuts and there they lie, in the landscape as skeletons, so the timing of the departure of Tata Maponya, founded on these virtues of integrity is something that goes straight to the heart of many."

Maponya’s memorial service is being held at the Rosebank Union Church at 10am this morning.

While the family has said that he would be buried in Soweto next week, the details of the funeral service have not been confirmed.

WATCH: Richard Maponya honoured at memorial service