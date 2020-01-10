View all in Latest
Swellendam father allegedly stabs 16-month-old to death

Police suspect baby Alime Mbasha was stabbed to death by her father following a dispute with her mother.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
2 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – A 16-month-old baby has been stabbed to death, allegedly by her father.

It's understood the incident happened during a domestic dispute on a farm in Buffelsjagsrivier near Swellendam on Thursday.

Police suspect baby Alime Mbasha was stabbed to death by her father following a dispute with her mother over work on a farm in the neighbouring town of Witsand.

It's alleged the 33-year-old man grabbed the child, took her outside and stabbed her in the neck and chest.

The baby died on the scene and the 24-year old mother also sustained minor wounds.

The police's Malcolm Pojie said, “The suspect, who is the father of the deceased was duly arrested, and taken to Swellendam police station. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday 13 January.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

