SIM swap scam: Consumers urged to be more cautious on Whatsapp
Several people, including well-known personalities, have had their cell numbers used to solicit money from their contacts.
JOHANNESBURG – With more people falling victim to a ''number porting scam'', consumers are being urged to be more cautious when receiving WhatsApp texts requesting money and to take steps to verify the authenticity of the message.
Cellphone users from different service providers have fallen victim to their SIM cards being swapped illegally.
This has raised concerns on whether service providers have proper measures in place to protect the identities of their clients.
Several people, including well-known personalities, have had their cell numbers used to solicit money from their contacts.
Many people have taken to social media describing how they received a WhatsApp message from one of their contacts, asking for money for various reasons ranging from being arrested, to their bank accounts being blocked.
Legally customers are required to present their Rica documentation before a SIM swap can be approved, but it appears some cellphone shops are not doing this, as data analyst Bryan Turner explains.
“It’s either down to that the staff is not trained enough in doing the verification process or that the staff is in on it with the criminals.”
Turner said scammers had even figured out a method to make it difficult for service providers to pick up the illegal activity on time.
“The problem is we’ve noticed quite frequently when SIM swaps are being initiated, they are being initiated at 5:30pm, just as the service providers are closing, which leaves no time to contest it.”
While there's very little consumers can do to protect their numbers from being ported unlawfully, he urged people to enable their WhatsApp two-step verification: this will prevent scammers from gaining access to their contacts without their permission.
More in Local
-
Shock, sadness and tributes over news of ‘Sbu Diva’ Radebe’s death
-
WC MEC Fritz calls on public to help stop arson attacks on trains
-
Swellendam father allegedly stabs 16-month-old to death
-
Will Zuma appear before the Zondo commission this time?
-
Eskom makes no promises over load shedding, small business feel the pinch
-
Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed to attend January 8 celebrations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.