SIM swap scam: Consumers urged to be more cautious on Whatsapp

Several people, including well-known personalities, have had their cell numbers used to solicit money from their contacts.

JOHANNESBURG – With more people falling victim to a ''number porting scam'', consumers are being urged to be more cautious when receiving WhatsApp texts requesting money and to take steps to verify the authenticity of the message.

Cellphone users from different service providers have fallen victim to their SIM cards being swapped illegally.

This has raised concerns on whether service providers have proper measures in place to protect the identities of their clients.

Many people have taken to social media describing how they received a WhatsApp message from one of their contacts, asking for money for various reasons ranging from being arrested, to their bank accounts being blocked.

Legally customers are required to present their Rica documentation before a SIM swap can be approved, but it appears some cellphone shops are not doing this, as data analyst Bryan Turner explains.

“It’s either down to that the staff is not trained enough in doing the verification process or that the staff is in on it with the criminals.”

Turner said scammers had even figured out a method to make it difficult for service providers to pick up the illegal activity on time.

“The problem is we’ve noticed quite frequently when SIM swaps are being initiated, they are being initiated at 5:30pm, just as the service providers are closing, which leaves no time to contest it.”

While there's very little consumers can do to protect their numbers from being ported unlawfully, he urged people to enable their WhatsApp two-step verification: this will prevent scammers from gaining access to their contacts without their permission.