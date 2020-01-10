Shock, sadness and tributes over news of ‘Sbu Diva’ Radebe’s death

Sibusiso Radebe, popularly known as Vusi, from the soapie Backstage, was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had been undergoing treatment since last year.

JOHANNESBURG – Actors and entertainers have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness at the passing of South African actor Sibusiso Radebe.

Affectionately known as ‘Sbu Diva’, he'd posted how 2019 was the hardest year of his life as he was in remission.

Fellow actress and a former co- star on Backstage Baby Cele said she was deeply hurt by the news of Radebe's passing.

“I’ve got such beautiful memories of him because we shared a flat in Cape Town and I remember my daughter was very young then. When I had an early call they would look after her. He was very helpful.’

Another former co-star, Bonnie Mbuli, tweeted how most of the cast on the show had died rather young.

Others described him as one of the greatest child stars and an artist of note.