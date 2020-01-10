Shock, sadness and tributes over news of ‘Sbu Diva’ Radebe’s death
Sibusiso Radebe, popularly known as Vusi, from the soapie Backstage, was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had been undergoing treatment since last year.
JOHANNESBURG – Actors and entertainers have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness at the passing of South African actor Sibusiso Radebe.
Radebe, popularly known as Vusi, from the soapie Backstage, was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had been undergoing treatment since last year.
Affectionately known as ‘Sbu Diva’, he'd posted how 2019 was the hardest year of his life as he was in remission.
Fellow actress and a former co- star on Backstage Baby Cele said she was deeply hurt by the news of Radebe's passing.
“I’ve got such beautiful memories of him because we shared a flat in Cape Town and I remember my daughter was very young then. When I had an early call they would look after her. He was very helpful.’
Another former co-star, Bonnie Mbuli, tweeted how most of the cast on the show had died rather young.
In loving memory, ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/X19rXYRe8V— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) January 10, 2020
Others described him as one of the greatest child stars and an artist of note.
More in Local
-
WC MEC Fritz calls on public to help stop arson attacks on trains
-
SIM swap scam: Consumers urged to be more cautious on Whatsapp
-
Swellendam father allegedly stabs 16-month-old to death
-
Will Zuma appear before the Zondo commission this time?
-
Eskom makes no promises over load shedding, small business feel the pinch
-
Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed to attend January 8 celebrations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.