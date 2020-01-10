View all in Latest
Robben Island Museum still running despite strike

Some workers are striking after wage talks deadlocked.

Nehawu affiliated members strike at the Robben Island Museum at the V & A Waterfront in Cape Town on 9 January 2020. Picture: Jarita Kassen/EWN
Nehawu affiliated members strike at the Robben Island Museum at the V & A Waterfront in Cape Town on 9 January 2020. Picture: Jarita Kassen/EWN
0 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Robben Island Museum is still open for business despite a strike.

On Thursday morning, however, two tours had to be cancelled.

The museum's Morongoa Ramaboa: "Our strike response plan is heavily reliant on out-sourced ferries. Part of the plan includes seasonal staff that have been appointed by Robben Island Museum."

Some workers are striking after wage talks deadlocked.

Staffers affiliated to trade union Nehawu have vowed to continue with industrial action.

The union's Isaac Makwethu: "We are expecting the management to come to the table, so if they don't come we'll continue to strike. The rest of the week we will demonstrate peacefully outside and then we are not going to touch any operation."

The museum's management has suspended the early morning ferry which traditionally transports workers and their families who live on the island to the mainland.

