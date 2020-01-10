Robben Island Museum still running despite strike
Some workers are striking after wage talks deadlocked.
CAPE TOWN - The Robben Island Museum is still open for business despite a strike.
On Thursday morning, however, two tours had to be cancelled.
The museum's Morongoa Ramaboa: "Our strike response plan is heavily reliant on out-sourced ferries. Part of the plan includes seasonal staff that have been appointed by Robben Island Museum."
#RobbenIslandStrike the museum has been forced to use outsourced ferries as Nehawu workers have downed their tools. This morning at least 2 tours were cancelled. The museum however says all services are now operational. JK pic.twitter.com/zoZmvSERo3— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2020
Staffers affiliated to trade union Nehawu have vowed to continue with industrial action.
The union's Isaac Makwethu: "We are expecting the management to come to the table, so if they don't come we'll continue to strike. The rest of the week we will demonstrate peacefully outside and then we are not going to touch any operation."
The museum's management has suspended the early morning ferry which traditionally transports workers and their families who live on the island to the mainland.
