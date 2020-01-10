Rape suspect knew his two young victims - NC police

Police said that residents raised the alarm after the accused allegedly raped two girls aged 5 and 13-years-old last Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Northern Cape police said that two young rape victims were known to their alleged rapist, a former policeman.

The 47-year-old has appeared in court and has been remanded in custody.

He was arrested after the sexual assault in Noupoort was reported to police last weekend.

He was arrested and the case against him has been postponed until next Tuesday for further investigation.

The police's Mohale Ramatseba said that the children were known to the accused.

"Apparently they were playing in the yard of the suspect when they were raped. The children are known to the suspect as they always go to his yard to play."

Ramatseba said that the accused last worked as an SAPS warrant officer more than 10 years ago.