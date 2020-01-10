More delays in burial of slain 11-month-old Siyabonga Buthulezi

The baby was caught in the crossfire of an apparent gang shooting in Windmill Park last week.

JOHANNESBURG – The family of 11-month-old Siyabonga Buthelezi has had to postpone his burial for another day due to challenges with his post-mortem results.

The baby was caught in the crossfire of an apparent gang shooting in Windmill Park last week.

He died in hospital a day later.

The family has been struggling to collect funds to bury the little boy.

At the same time, the police's Mathapelo Peters said a suspect had been arrested for the shooting.

“The suspect was traced by police and arrested at Tambo Memorial Hospital on Saturday, 4 January 2020. The suspect remains in custody and is due to make an appearance in court for bail application.”