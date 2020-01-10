More delays in burial of slain 11-month-old Siyabonga Buthulezi
The baby was caught in the crossfire of an apparent gang shooting in Windmill Park last week.
JOHANNESBURG – The family of 11-month-old Siyabonga Buthelezi has had to postpone his burial for another day due to challenges with his post-mortem results.
The baby was caught in the crossfire of an apparent gang shooting in Windmill Park last week.
He died in hospital a day later.
The family has been struggling to collect funds to bury the little boy.
At the same time, the police's Mathapelo Peters said a suspect had been arrested for the shooting.
“The suspect was traced by police and arrested at Tambo Memorial Hospital on Saturday, 4 January 2020. The suspect remains in custody and is due to make an appearance in court for bail application.”
More in Local
-
Poll: Reserve Bank to keep repo rate at 6.5%
-
'Heads must roll’: Cosatu calls for sacking of Gordhan and Eskom board
-
Zimbabwean court orders SAA to pay R12m to environment ministry
-
Ramaphosa appeals to Rouhani for peaceful resolution to Iran, US tensions
-
Jabu Mabuza resigns as Eskom chair
-
City Power suspends maintenance due to load shedding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.