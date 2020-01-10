Mistaken identity led to fatal shooting of CT officer, Hawks believe
Constable Thando Sigcu was allegedly shot dead by a law enforcement officer while he was apprehending a robbery suspect on Tuesday night.
CAPE TOWN - The Hawks believe a case of mistaken identity could have led to the fatal shooting of a police officer in the Cape Town CBD.
Constable Thando Sigcu was allegedly shot dead by a law enforcement officer while he was apprehending a robbery suspect on Tuesday night.
The Hawks say the constable was out on patrol in plain clothes with his crew when they spotted two suspicious men.
The suspects fled in opposite directions and the officers gave chase.
The Hawks' Katlego Mogale said that when Sigcu caught one of them a scuffled ensued.
Mogale said that they intervened.
“The policeman asked the suspect to drop his weapon, he then fired two shots killing the officer.”
The officer died on the scene, while the robbery suspect was transported to hospital where mandrax and tik were found in his possession.
