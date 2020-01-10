Michaela Williams murder suspect expected to appear in court
The Grassy Park community policing forum's Phillip Bam said that the accused lived in the same street as Williams.
CAPE TOWN - The man arrested for the murder of twelve-year-old Michaela Williams is expected to appear in court on Friday.
The Grassy Park girl went missing earlier this week.
Following interrogation, the suspect led police to her body in Schaapkraal in Philippi on Thursday morning.
"We wish to make a call to our men and boys in our community to keep their hands off little girls and children. There's been enough denials of freedom for our people and now our children can't move freely within their neighbourhood."
