Lily Mine families have renewed of finding trapped mineworkers
The families told Eyewitness News about the two access tunnels that were allegedly not mentioned by mine management.
JOHANNESBURG - The families of the three mineworkers who became trapped underground at the Lily Mine in Mpumalanga more than two years ago said they wanted information about two apparent tunnels there.
The three miners disappeared in 2016 when the ground collapsed taking the structure they were in deep beneath the surface.
The workers, Pretty Nkambule, Solomon Nyerende and Yvonne Mnisi were in the lamp room with safety packs and lights when it collapsed.
Last month, family members and co-workers began going underground to find their loved ones.
However, they were unable to make progress.
Spokesperson for the families Harry Mazibuko said that they would remain on site until they had found the bodies.
"One of the family members has joy because of new hope."
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
