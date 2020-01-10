Jabu Mabuza resigns as Eskom chair
In a statement released by the Presidency, Cyril Ramaphosa noted that Jabu Mabuza had tendered his resignation on Friday 10 January 2020.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the resignation of Jabu Mabuza as the chairperson of the board of Eskom.
In a statement released by the Presidency, Ramaphosa noted that Mabuza had tendered his resignation on Friday 10 January 2020.
"In his resignation letter Mr Mabuza apologised for Eskom’s inability to meet the commitment it made to the President and Deputy President at a meeting on 9 December 2019 to avoid load shedding over this period.
"At this meeting, Eskom presented plans to ensure that the risk of loadshedding would be eliminated during the holiday period. Eskom also outlined the risks affecting the national grid.
"As the Minister assigned responsibility for Eskom, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has accepted Mr Mabuza’s resignation. President Ramaphosa has expressed his gratitude to Mr Mabuza for serving Eskom and the nation during a challenging period and has commended Mr Mabuza for taking responsibility and accepting accountability for events under his leadership."
The statement added that government continued to support the measures being taken by Eskom to restore reliable electricity supply as a matter of priority, and was proceeding with measures to introduce new generation capacity – including self-generation – in the shortest possible time.
"In the wake of Mr Mabuza’s resignation, Government will soon announce a re-configured Eskom board with the appropriate mix of electricity industry, engineering and corporate governance experience."
