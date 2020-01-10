'Heads must roll’: Cosatu calls for sacking of Gordhan and Eskom board
Cosatu, which has long rang alarm bells about the future of Eskom under Pravin Gordhan’s leadership, is holding no bars and says the minister must go.
KIMBERLEY – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the Eskom board in the wake of Deputy President David Mabuza’s claims that the utility misled the president about load shedding.
On Thursday Mabuza told reporters that the power utility deceived the president when it said it would suspend the rolling blackouts until at least next Monday.
The Presidency has since denied Ramaphosa was misled, without offering any concrete reasons for the conflicting messages.
Cosatu, which has long rang alarm bells about the future of Eskom under Gordhan’s leadership, is holding no bars and says the minister must go.
Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says, “Heads have to roll. We have been consistently asking for the board to go. We think that even Minister Gordhan, time has arrived for him to allow some people with fresh ideas to come.”
Gordhan, along with other ministers and the presidency, form part of the energy war room – but the ultimate responsibility of the power utility is under the Public Enterprises Minister.
More in Local
-
Poll: Reserve Bank to keep repo rate at 6.5%
-
Zimbabwean court orders SAA to pay R12m to environment ministry
-
Ramaphosa appeals to Rouhani for peaceful resolution to Iran, US tensions
-
Jabu Mabuza resigns as Eskom chair
-
More delays in burial of slain 11-month-old Siyabonga Buthulezi
-
City Power suspends maintenance due to load shedding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.