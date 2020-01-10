'Heads must roll’: Cosatu calls for sacking of Gordhan and Eskom board

Cosatu, which has long rang alarm bells about the future of Eskom under Pravin Gordhan’s leadership, is holding no bars and says the minister must go.

KIMBERLEY – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the Eskom board in the wake of Deputy President David Mabuza’s claims that the utility misled the president about load shedding.

On Thursday Mabuza told reporters that the power utility deceived the president when it said it would suspend the rolling blackouts until at least next Monday.

The Presidency has since denied Ramaphosa was misled, without offering any concrete reasons for the conflicting messages.

Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says, “Heads have to roll. We have been consistently asking for the board to go. We think that even Minister Gordhan, time has arrived for him to allow some people with fresh ideas to come.”

Gordhan, along with other ministers and the presidency, form part of the energy war room – but the ultimate responsibility of the power utility is under the Public Enterprises Minister.