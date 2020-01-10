Guests to dig deep for dinner with top officials at ANC birthday party

The ANC could score an easy R500,000 on what it calls a platinum package offering a sponsor a table for 10 people at the deputy president’s table.

KIMBERLEY - All the flair, pomp and ceremony that comes with the African National Congress (ANC)'s birthday celebrations annually comes at a big cost to the party.

To cushion some of the financial burden on its already strained purse, the party hosts many events on the sidelines of its January 8 Statement launch and birthday celebrations.

One such event is the gala dinner that will take place on Friday night in Kimberley where a seat at the president's table will set attendees back by a whopping R600,000.

While the ANC has always relied on the gala dinner and golf day fundraising models, the initiatives are particularly more critical for the organisation this year as it appears to be struggling financially.

The party could score an easy R500,000 on what it calls a platinum package offering a sponsor a table for 10 people at the deputy president’s table.

The nickel package is the cheapest at R50,000 while a single seat at any available table costs R5,000.

It doesn’t stop there.

The ANC even has a plan for the party members and guests who appreciate the finer things in life and want to attend Saturday’s rally in style.

A VIP glass-fronted hospitality marquee will be stocked with a buffet meal, staff, bar facilities and live jazz entertainment among other luxuries.

On the downside, those interested in this R3,000 deal will only be able to watch the January 8 Statement from big screens with no access to the stadium.



The ANC said that it expected 25,000 people to attend the celebrations.