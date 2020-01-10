Gauteng police urge public to help them find Melville, Newtown shooters

Two people were shot dead and six others were wounded in Melville when gunmen opened fire outside Poppy's Restaurant.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say they need help to track down those responsible for the two separate shootings in Johannesburg on New Year's Day.

The SAPS is also offering a cash reward.

At least 11 people were also wounded in Newtown when a gunman opened fire from the M1 bridge on people celebrating at Mary Fitzgerald Square.