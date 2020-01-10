Gauteng police offer reward for information on taxi violence murders

Police are investigating the murders that happened in separates attacks last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are offering a cash reward to anyone with information that could lead to the arrests of murders related to taxi violence in Katlehong, Olievenhoutbosch and Wierdabrug.

A woman was shot and killed in Katlehong in November, while five people were ambushed in Olievenhoutbosch and Wierdabrug.

Police said that one person had been arrested so far and five other suspects had been identified.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said there was an undisclosed cash reward on offer.

"A cash reward is on offer to any individual who can give information on either the Katlehong incident or the Olievenhoutbosch-Wierdabrug incident on condition that such information leads to the arrest and successful prosecution of suspects."