Gauteng police offer reward for information on taxi violence murders
Police are investigating the murders that happened in separates attacks last year.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are offering a cash reward to anyone with information that could lead to the arrests of murders related to taxi violence in Katlehong, Olievenhoutbosch and Wierdabrug.
Police are investigating the murders that happened in separates attacks last year.
A woman was shot and killed in Katlehong in November, while five people were ambushed in Olievenhoutbosch and Wierdabrug.
Police said that one person had been arrested so far and five other suspects had been identified.
The police's Mathapelo Peters said there was an undisclosed cash reward on offer.
"A cash reward is on offer to any individual who can give information on either the Katlehong incident or the Olievenhoutbosch-Wierdabrug incident on condition that such information leads to the arrest and successful prosecution of suspects."
#sapsGP Cash reward on information on 2019 murders related to taxi violence in Kathlehong, Olievenhoutbosch and Wierdabrug. NP https://t.co/a8D78ROIFe pic.twitter.com/fs3CZVzrez— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 10, 2020
More in Local
-
CT foreign nationals’ leader JP Balous granted R2,000 bail
-
Robben Island Museum still running despite strike
-
WATCH LIVE: Richard Maponya honoured at memorial service
-
Boksburg parents uncertain of burial after baby son killed in shooting
-
Guests to dig deep for dinner with top officials at ANC birthday party
-
Atlantis police commander moved over sex harassment allegations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.