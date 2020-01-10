Gauteng Education MEC Lesufi condemns killing of Orange Farm school principal

It’s understood Emmanuel Tshivhase had stopped on the side of the road to take a phone call when he was ambushed by an unknown man.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed shock and sadness at the brutal killing of a principal of a Johannesburg school.

Emmanuel Tshivhase was shot and killed on Thursday, just 3km from the Jabulile Secondary School in Orange Farm.

It’s understood he had stopped on the side of the road to take a phone call when he was ambushed by an unknown man.

The department's spokesperson Steve Mabona said their officials have visited the family.

“MEC Lesufi is disturbed by the death of one of our principles, especially in the midst of preparations for the opening of our schools on 15 January.”