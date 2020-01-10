View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Gauteng Education MEC Lesufi condemns killing of Orange Farm school principal

It’s understood Emmanuel Tshivhase had stopped on the side of the road to take a phone call when he was ambushed by an unknown man.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed shock and sadness at the brutal killing of a principal of a Johannesburg school.

Emmanuel Tshivhase was shot and killed on Thursday, just 3km from the Jabulile Secondary School in Orange Farm.

It’s understood he had stopped on the side of the road to take a phone call when he was ambushed by an unknown man.

The department's spokesperson Steve Mabona said their officials have visited the family.

“MEC Lesufi is disturbed by the death of one of our principles, especially in the midst of preparations for the opening of our schools on 15 January.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA