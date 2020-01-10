Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed to attend January 8 celebrations
Prime Minister Ahmed is expected to join the ANC at the party's annual birthday celebration which will be held in Kimberley on Saturday, before holding talks with President Ramaphosa on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG – Ethiopian prime minister and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Abiy Ahmed is expected to attend the African National Congress’s (ANC) January 8 celebrations on Saturday.
Ahmed is also set to hold talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.
The presidency says Ahmed’s visit forms part of preparations for South Africa’s assumption of a year-long term as chair of the African Union (AU) in February.
Ahmed, who is Africa’s youngest prime minister, won the Nobel Prize last year.
He was recognised for his role in resolving the long-standing border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.
Now, as South Africa readies to take over as chair of the AU next month, President Ramaphosa says Ahmed’s input will be valuable.
But before he meets the president, he will attend the ANC’s annual birthday celebrations in Kimberley.
