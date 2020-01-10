Eskom makes no promises over load shedding, small business feel the pinch

The power utility downgraded load shedding to stage 1, but says it can’t give a prognosis at this stage on whether rolling blackouts would continue this weekend.

CAPE TOWN – Eskom has reiterated that the implementation of load shedding is important to ensure its power grid is not compromised as some generating units return to service.

Stage 2 load shedding was downgraded to stage 1 from 6am on Friday morning.

The power utility says it's diesel generators will only be used in the event of emergencies to back up its other units.

However, Eskom says it can’t give a prognosis at this stage on whether rolling blackouts would continue this weekend.

Another small business owner has told Eyewitness News of how load shedding has hit her pocket.

Saldela Abrahams started her clothing business in a wendy house in 2013.

She's now contracted by major retailers and employs nine women in her community.

However, she's been set back by load shedding and is losing income.

“Going home with a R900 a week in today’s life, that isn’t money, so losing two hours a day per day is up to 10 hours a week. That means more than a day’s money. So, we go home with R700 a week.”

She has a generator, but it's too loud to run because her neighbour works a night shift.

It also uses about 4 litres of petrol per day, which is an added cost.

Abrahams said she hoped the situation at Eskom would stabilise soon as she feared losing clients.