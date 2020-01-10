Despite power cuts, safety concerns, WC tourism sector in good shape

Challenges such as load shedding, confusion around unabridged birth certificates and visas, as well as safety concerns are the tourism sector’s biggest challenges, according to Western Cape Finance MEC David Maynier.

That’s according to Western Cape Finance MEC David Maynier.

Official festive season tourism statistics will be released later this month.

Despite load shedding and safety concerns, the tourism sector remained resilient.

Finance MEC David Maynier, however, said that visitors to smaller towns left their destinations earlier as some businesses were closed on New Year’s Day.

Maynier said that opportunities for improvement were also highlighted.

"I'm excited to work together to address the challenges, identify new opportunities for growth and ensure that all visitors to the province have an unforgettable travel experience."

Maynier said that the provincial government remained committed to working on these and other challenges.

He said that they would continue to focus on growth sectors across the province.