Despite power cuts, safety concerns, WC tourism sector in good shape
Challenges such as load shedding, confusion around unabridged birth certificates and visas, as well as safety concerns are the tourism sector’s biggest challenges, according to Western Cape Finance MEC David Maynier.
CAPE TOWN - Challenges such as load shedding, confusion around unabridged birth certificates and visas, as well as safety concerns are the tourism sector’s biggest challenges.
That’s according to Western Cape Finance MEC David Maynier.
Official festive season tourism statistics will be released later this month.
Despite load shedding and safety concerns, the tourism sector remained resilient.
Finance MEC David Maynier, however, said that visitors to smaller towns left their destinations earlier as some businesses were closed on New Year’s Day.
Maynier said that opportunities for improvement were also highlighted.
"I'm excited to work together to address the challenges, identify new opportunities for growth and ensure that all visitors to the province have an unforgettable travel experience."
Maynier said that the provincial government remained committed to working on these and other challenges.
He said that they would continue to focus on growth sectors across the province.
More in Local
-
Lily Mine families have renewed of finding trapped mineworkers
-
Rape suspect knew his two young victims - NC police
-
2020 will be year of action, says ANC's Mashatile
-
ANC distances itself from SANDF deployment in Kimberley
-
Gauteng police urge public to help them find Melville, Newtown shooters
-
Mistaken identity led to fatal shooting of CT officer, Hawks believe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.