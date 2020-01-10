CT foreign nationals' leader JP Balous granted R2,000 bail
JP Balous is out on bail after he was arrested last week for assault and robbery, with conditions that stipulate that he is not allowed in the Cape Town CBD.
CAPE TOWN – Another self-proclaimed leader of a group of foreign nationals appeared in a Cape Town court on Friday, and has been released on R2,000 bail.
JP Balous was arrested last week for assault and robbery.
His bail conditions stipulate he's not allowed in the Cape Town CBD.
Outside the courthouse, a group of his supporters had gathered holding posters which read; ‘JP is the last hope for us refugees’, ‘he is not a criminal’.
#CTrefugees Balous being escorted, making his way to the Methodist Church were hundreds of foreigners have been living for weeks. KP pic.twitter.com/QHx2awXcnj— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 10, 2020
On Thursday, another alleged leader Papy Sukami was also released on bail.
He too was arrested, accused of robbery and assault.
The two are at loggerheads over who represents dozens of foreigners who have taken shelter at a church in Cape Town.
More in Local
-
Gauteng Education MEC Lesufi condemns killing of Orange Farm school principal
-
Actor Sibusiso Radebe dies of cancer - reports
-
Water Dept reprioritises funds to drought-stricken areas
-
Shaun Abrahams accused of conducting a trial by ambush in Lesotho
-
Robben Island Museum still running despite strike
-
Gauteng police offer reward for information on taxi violence murders
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.