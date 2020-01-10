CT foreign nationals' leader JP Balous granted R2,000 bail

JP Balous is out on bail after he was arrested last week for assault and robbery, with conditions that stipulate that he is not allowed in the Cape Town CBD.

CAPE TOWN – Another self-proclaimed leader of a group of foreign nationals appeared in a Cape Town court on Friday, and has been released on R2,000 bail.

JP Balous was arrested last week for assault and robbery.

His bail conditions stipulate he's not allowed in the Cape Town CBD.

Outside the courthouse, a group of his supporters had gathered holding posters which read; ‘JP is the last hope for us refugees’, ‘he is not a criminal’.

#CTrefugees Balous being escorted, making his way to the Methodist Church were hundreds of foreigners have been living for weeks. KP pic.twitter.com/QHx2awXcnj — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 10, 2020

On Thursday, another alleged leader Papy Sukami was also released on bail.

He too was arrested, accused of robbery and assault.

The two are at loggerheads over who represents dozens of foreigners who have taken shelter at a church in Cape Town.