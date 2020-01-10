View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

City Power suspends maintenance due to load shedding

City Power said it was suspending maintenance plans due to the rolling blackouts.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG –With South Africans battling yet another afternoon of load shedding, City Power said it was suspending maintenance plans due to the rolling blackouts.

Eskom de-escalated the power cuts to stage one load-shedding on Friday morning, which is expected to last until Saturday morning.

The struggling power utility has consistently cited capacity shortages which it said were caused by maintenance-related problems.

City Power said it suspended the maintenance to spare South Africans of planned and unplanned power cuts.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said, “Already load shedding is causing an inconvenience to our customers, and it would be inconsiderate for us to subject our customers to both maintenance and load shedding – during planned maintenance we switch electricity off for about 8-9 hours a day.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA