Boksburg parents uncertain of burial after baby son killed in shooting

Eleven-month-old Siyabonga Buthelezi was shot in the upper body while his cousin was carrying him into their house last Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Boksburg parents say they are uncertain when they will be able to bury their little son after he was caught in the crossfire of an apparent gang shooting.

He died in hospital the next day.

The Buthelezi family has had a trying week.

They have been battling to organise the funeral as the post-mortem has not yet been completed.

And to make matters worse, it would have been his first birthday on Thursday.

Community leader Leon Rooi said the family was in shock.

“Both parents are unemployed.”

The family said that they were hoping to have the burial on Friday or Saturday.