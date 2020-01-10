Atlantis police commander moved over sex harassment allegations

The South African Police Service said that the commander had now been moved amid the allegations in order for the investigation to unfold unhindered.

CAPE TOWN - A probe has been launched into sexual harassment claims against a commander at the Atlantis Police Station.

He's believed to have been harassing a female constable by sending her crude texts in which he allegedly asked for sexual favours.

She reported the incidents to her superiors and two cases were registered with police.

SAPS spokesperson Novela Potelwa said that an acting station commander had been appointed.

"The SAPS views the allegations leveled at the commander in a serious light and wishes to ensure that both the internal disciplinary as well as the criminal investigations are not compromised, hence two experienced managers are probing the matter."