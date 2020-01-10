View all in Latest
2020 will be year of action, says ANC's Mashatile

With the local government elections a year away, the African National Congress (ANC) is already getting into electioneering mode, promising that 2020 is the year of action.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile at a party event in Kimberley in the Northern Cape on 9 January 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile at a party event in Kimberley in the Northern Cape on 9 January 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one minute ago

KIMBERLEY - With the local government elections a year away, the African National Congress (ANC) is already getting into electioneering mode, promising that 2020 is the year of action.

The party has been struggling to turn the country's economy around, while many public institutions have been eroded in the 25 years of its time in government.

The party's leaders have criss-crossed Kimberley in the Northern Cape this week mobilising support for the next elections and for tomorrow's 108th birthday celebrations.

Poorly maintained roads, overflowing sewage, no access to clean drinking water, no jobs.

The list goes on and on.

These are the concerns residents here have put before ANC leaders during their campaigns this week.

The party’s treasurer-general Paul Mashatile wants them to be patient.

“These challenges will be addressed decisively.”

Except they have been patient like many other South Africans.

Some said that service delivery promises the party made as far as five years ago have still not been implemented.

“This is going to a year of action not because elections are coming but because we want to change the lives of people,” Mashatile said.

But many are asking if this will indeed be the year of action or if the party is just garnering for votes.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

