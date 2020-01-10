2020 will be year of action, says ANC's Mashatile

With the local government elections a year away, the African National Congress (ANC) is already getting into electioneering mode, promising that 2020 is the year of action.

The party has been struggling to turn the country's economy around, while many public institutions have been eroded in the 25 years of its time in government.

The party's leaders have criss-crossed Kimberley in the Northern Cape this week mobilising support for the next elections and for tomorrow's 108th birthday celebrations.

#ANC108 Mabuza is at the mall as part of the ANC’s build up programmes ahead of Saturday’s anniversary celebration and Jan 8 statement in Kimberley. TM pic.twitter.com/Cd8zzMBxsP — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2020

Poorly maintained roads, overflowing sewage, no access to clean drinking water, no jobs.

The list goes on and on.

These are the concerns residents here have put before ANC leaders during their campaigns this week.

The party’s treasurer-general Paul Mashatile wants them to be patient.

“These challenges will be addressed decisively.”

Except they have been patient like many other South Africans.

Some said that service delivery promises the party made as far as five years ago have still not been implemented.

“This is going to a year of action not because elections are coming but because we want to change the lives of people,” Mashatile said.

But many are asking if this will indeed be the year of action or if the party is just garnering for votes.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)