Actor Sibusiso Radebe dies of cancer - reports

Radebe - popularly known as Vusi on the soapie 'Backstage' - was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had been undergoing treatment since last year.

JOHANNESBURG - South African actor Sibusiso Radebe has reportedly passed away.

Radebe - popularly known as Vusi on the soapie Backstage - was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had been undergoing treatment since last year.

Fans and fellow actors have been sending condolences on social media today.