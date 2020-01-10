Shaun Abrahams accused of conducting a trial by ambush in Lesotho
Former NPA head Shaun Abrahams is prosecuting a case in which former army commander Tlali Kamoli and other soldiers are accused of killing another former army commander Maaparankoe Mahao.
JOHANNESBURG - Disgraced former South African prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams is being accused of conducting a trial by ambush in Lesotho.
Abrahams is prosecuting a case in which former army commander Tlali Kamoli and other soldiers are accused of killing another former army commander Maaparankoe Mahao.
Three defendants have filed an application for judge Judge Charles Hungwe to recuse himself because his statements suggest that he has already decided that they are guilty.
But their lawyer Advocate Napo Mafaesa said that the judge also allowed Abrahams to file indictments that were not availed to the defendants and wanted to disregard their objections and force them to plead.
“We have not raised an issue with Abrahams prosecuting our clients but his conduct of wanting to conduct trial by ambush, our clients are not happy... we are not happy.”
