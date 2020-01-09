WC sees big decrease in December road deaths

Load shedding puts Eskom restructuring plans back in focus
Business
The majority of those killed over the period were pedestrians.
CAPE TOWN - One hundred and eleven people were killed on Western Cape roads in December last year.
This was a decrease from the over 160 deaths in 2018.
The majority of those killed over the period were pedestrians.
MEC for Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela said: "The deaths decreased by 56 compared to the same time in 2018. We’ve seen more roadblocks, more visibility of police which resulted in people breaking the law being apprehended.”
Authorities caught over 20 motorists trying to bribe an officer.
And nearly 360 people were nabbed for drinking and driving.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.