Thunderstorm brings rain, flash floods to parched Oudtshoorn
The drought-stricken town received a welcomed bout of rain on Wednesday following a warning of severe thunderstorms in the region.
CAPE TOWN - Flash floods in Oudtshoorn have caused damage to homes in the area.
Municipal emergency officials are attending to a number of complaints about damages caused by the adverse weather conditions.
The municipality's Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe: "Some houses' roofs have been blown away by the strong winds and some flooded. The affected areas are GG Camp, Rosevalley, Toekomsrus and Dysselsdorp."
Authorities in Oudtshoorn are currently responding to areas hit by flash floods this afternoon— Sphiwe Hobasi (@MrCow_man) January 8, 2020
🎥 @Oudtmun #FloodDamage #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/BFI0HpUEv0
It begin to rain in the draught stricken Oudtshoorn Western_Cape 📸 Mariska Killian @SAWeatherServic @sawx_sa_weather @eNCA @eNCAWeather @AgriWesKaap @landbou @gwkgroup @venter_annette @debeer_anika @JoelGuy_ @TeamNews24 @maroelamedia @SABCNewsOnline @TheSAnews @zarsg @Amorersg pic.twitter.com/ATtjXqusLy— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) January 8, 2020
Draught stricken Oudtshoorn and the rain ⛈️⛈️has arrived 📽️Jan Combrinck @SAWeatherServic @sawx_sa_weather @eNCA @eNCAWeather @venter_annette @debeer_anika @JoelGuy_ @OudtshoornC @TeamNews24 @maroelamedia @landbou @AgriWesKaap @TheSAnews @Amorersg @zarsg @SAWeatherServic pic.twitter.com/SvBI2xja5Q— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) January 8, 2020
