Thunderstorm brings rain, flash floods to parched Oudtshoorn

The drought-stricken town received a welcomed bout of rain on Wednesday following a warning of severe thunderstorms in the region.

CAPE TOWN - Flash floods in Oudtshoorn have caused damage to homes in the area.

The drought-stricken town received a welcomed bout of rain on Wednesday following a warning of severe thunderstorms in the region.

Municipal emergency officials are attending to a number of complaints about damages caused by the adverse weather conditions.

The municipality's Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe: "Some houses' roofs have been blown away by the strong winds and some flooded. The affected areas are GG Camp, Rosevalley, Toekomsrus and Dysselsdorp."