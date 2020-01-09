Suspect under police guard in hospital after fatal police shooting in CT

-
Suspect under police guard in hospital after fatal police shooting in CTLocal
-
Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding until 6am on FridayBusiness
-
Hard work and discipline behind good grades, says WC matriculantLocal
-
Eskom warns of daytime power cuts if more units lostBusiness
-
Australia issues new evacuation alerts as monster bushfires regenerateWorld
-
Japan urges Ghosn to return as fugitive tycoon defends escapeWorld
CARTOON: Eskom's Excuses
-
Suspect under police guard in hospital after fatal police shooting in CTLocal
-
Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding until 6am on FridayBusiness
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Don’t wait for water shedding to change your behaviourOpinion
-
Hard work and discipline behind good grades, says WC matriculantLocal
-
Eskom warns of daytime power cuts if more more units lostBusiness
-
After dodging bullets for exams, CT matriculant excited to become teacherLocal
Popular Topics
-
#ANC108: Cake & champagne as the ANC promises to correct its waysPolitics
-
Tshwane Speaker slams ANC, EFF's 'fraudulent petition' to have DA removedPolitics
-
Ramaphosa orders NC govt to tackle service delivery, unemploymentPolitics
-
Ramaphosa vows to rebuild ANC at Sol Plaatje ceremonyPolitics
-
Ramaphosa calls for peace, unity among Northern Cape leadersPolitics
-
ANC, EFF petition council speaker to have DA removed in TshwanePolitics
-
NKOSIKHONA DUMA: Motshekga must get real about the matric resultsOpinion
-
AYANDA-ALLIE PAINE: Let’s teach them to loveOpinion
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: Press freedom imagined under a Malema presidencyOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Treat booze as the problem it isOpinion
-
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: How personal triumphs helped the Proteas bounce backOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Loutish behaviour gives racism a bad nameOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Eskom warns of daytime power cuts if more more units lostBusiness
-
Rand edges up after Iran-US fears abateBusiness
-
SAA named among top airlines globally for on-time arrivalsBusiness
-
High likelihood of load shedding for Wednesday evening - EskomBusiness
-
Rand falls on Mideast conflict, power cutsBusiness
-
Nersa: If Eskom wins court matter, power prices will riseBusiness
Popular Topics
Lotto results: Wednesday, 8 January 2020
-
Oscars to go without host for second yearLifestyle
-
Britain's Prince Harry, Meghan to step back as 'senior' royalsWorld
-
Charlize Theron & Salma Hayek could testify against Harvey WeinsteinLifestyle
-
Jussie Smollett will not return for Empire's finaleLifestyle
-
Prince Harry and Meghan say 'thank you' to Canada after holidayLifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 7 January 2020Lifestyle
-
Weinstein judge rejects jury delay following new chargesLifestyle
-
Bafta CEO is 'very disappointed' by the lack of diversityLifestyle
-
Chris Hemsworth donates $1m towards fight against Australian bushfiresLifestyle
-
Anderson out of England's final two Tests in South AfricaSport
-
Barker: When you're fatigued you make more mistakesSport
-
'Very special' - Sharapova handed Aussie Open wildcardSport
-
Du Plessis disagrees with officials on four-day TestsSport
-
Banyana's Desiree Ellis wins back-to-back CAF awardsSport
-
Liverpool's Mane named African Footballer of the YearSport
Popular Topics
CARTOON: Eskom's Excuses
-
CARTOON: Trump Plays His CardWorld
-
CARTOON: Champions of MzansiLocal
-
CARTOON: Impeached and ImpairedWorld
-
CARTOON: The New Spirit of ChristmasLifestyle
-
CARTOON: Road HazardsLocal
-
CARTOON: Who Sabotaged Eskom?Business
-
CARTOON: From Miss Universe to Miss ManagementBusiness
-
CARTOON: The Battle for JoburgPolitics
-
CARTOON: Court shooting!Politics
- Thu
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 23°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 36°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 36°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
Suspect under police guard in hospital after fatal police shooting in CT
Police say the constable was attached to Cape Town Central police station and was performing crime prevention duties at the time of his death.
CAPE TOWN - A man's under police guard in hospital following the deadly shooting of an officer in the city centre.
Constable Thando Sigcu was apprehending a suspected robber on Tuesday night. Two law enforcement officials then tried to help him.
Shots were fired and the SAPS member was killed while the suspect was wounded.
The City of Cape Town's Safety and Security Directorate has confirmed that a law enforcement officer was involved in the shooting.
In a statement, the office said that it was cooperating with authorities.
The incident was being investigated by Hawks detectives.
The police's Novela Potelwa explained what they believe happened on Tuesday night.
“The officer was shot and killed trying to apprehend a suspect.”
Police said that the constable was attached to Cape Town Central Police Station and was performing crime prevention duties at the time of his death.
Police have, however, not been able to provide the exact details of what transpired.
More in Local
-
Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding until 6am on Friday11 minutes ago
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Don’t wait for water shedding to change your behaviourone minute ago
-
Hard work and discipline behind good grades, says WC matriculantone minute ago
-
Eskom warns of daytime power cuts if more units lost11 minutes ago
-
After dodging bullets for exams, CT matriculant excited to become teacher11 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.