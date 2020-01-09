Suspect under police guard in hospital after fatal police shooting in CT

Police say the constable was attached to Cape Town Central police station and was performing crime prevention duties at the time of his death.

CAPE TOWN - A man's under police guard in hospital following the deadly shooting of an officer in the city centre.

Constable Thando Sigcu was apprehending a suspected robber on Tuesday night. Two law enforcement officials then tried to help him.

Shots were fired and the SAPS member was killed while the suspect was wounded.

The City of Cape Town's Safety and Security Directorate has confirmed that a law enforcement officer was involved in the shooting.

In a statement, the office said that it was cooperating with authorities.

The incident was being investigated by Hawks detectives.

The police's Novela Potelwa explained what they believe happened on Tuesday night.

“The officer was shot and killed trying to apprehend a suspect.”

Police have, however, not been able to provide the exact details of what transpired.