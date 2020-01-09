SA business confidence index edges up in December
Low levels of business confidence and have been a major drag on investment in Africa’s most developed economy, complicating President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to revive growth.
JOHANNESBURG - South African business confidence improved slightly in December as imports rose and more building plans were passed, but extensive power cuts meant sentiment was still weak, a survey showed on Thursday.
The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (SACCI) monthly business confidence index (BCI) edged up to 93.1 in December from 92.7 in November.
SACCI said four of 13 sub-indices improved, three weakened and six were broadly unchanged.
“The economy’s potential is wavering and requires positive corrective steps,” it said in a report accompanying the survey.
Low levels of business confidence and have been a major drag on investment in Africa’s most developed economy, complicating President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to revive growth.
Ramaphosa pledged comprehensive reforms when he took over in February 2018. But he has found it hard to push through his agenda given severe fiscal constraints, power cuts and entrenched opposition, hurting investor sentiment.
Troubled state power utility Eskom is struggling to meet electricity demand due to breakdowns at its unreliable coal-fired power stations.
It has been forced into several rounds of power cuts that have hobbled economic growth, with the most severe cuts experienced in December last year.
SACCI said the BCI declined from an average of 95.5 in 2018 to 92.6 in 2019.
More in Business
-
'In the dark': Mabuza claims Eskom bosses misled Ramaphosa on load shedding
-
Load shedding puts Eskom restructuring plans back in focus
-
World Bank cuts SA's growth forecast over load shedding - report
-
Rand steadies ahead of manufacturing data
-
Atlantis baker worried load shedding could cripple her business
-
Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding until 6am on Friday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.