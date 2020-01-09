View all in Latest
SAHRC hopes foreign nationals living in CT chapel will return to communities

Hundreds of men, women and children have been living in the church off Green Market Square since they were removed from outside the UN Refugee Agency offices in October.

FILE: Foreign nationals are seen inside the Methodist Church in Cape Town on 10 December 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
FILE: Foreign nationals are seen inside the Methodist Church in Cape Town on 10 December 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) remains hopeful that foreigners will soon leave the chapel they are occupying and reintegrate into the communities they come from.

Hundreds of men, women and children have been living in the church off Green Market Square since they were removed from outside the UN Refugee Agency offices in October.

The SAHRC’s Chris Nissen said a meeting was held with the group, Home Affairs, the UN Refugee Agency and the City of Cape Town on Wednesday.

“We had a meeting with the mayor again and I raised the issue that there are destitute people.”

Two of the leaders representing the foreigners at the church are facing criminal charges.

Nissen said they should be responsible.

“The commission will keep the dialogue open. The leader has come from Johannesburg and is now leading the Cape Town group.”

