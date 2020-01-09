Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for Richard Maponya

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral for the late business giant Richard Maponya.

His funeral service will take place in Soweto where the distinguished entrepreneur built his legacy.

Maponya died on Monday at the age of 99 following a short illness.

