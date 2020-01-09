Vicki Momberg wants R8.5m from Cele & others for 'wrongful arrest'
Speaking on Jacaranda FM, Vicki Momberg's lawyer Advocate Anesh Sukdeo said they're also suing Justice Minister Ronald Lamola over the arrest following her disappearance.
JOHANNESBURG - Convicted racist Vicki Momberg is reportedly set to sue Police Minister Bheki Cele, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi and others over "wrongful arrest".
Momberg, a former estate agent, was found guilty of crimen injuria after she used the K-word more than 40 times during an altercation with a police officer in 2016.
A warrant for her arrest was issued on 1 August after she failed in her bid to appeal a crimen injuria conviction and two-year jail sentence.
Momberg was meant to hand herself over to police 30 days after her application.
Police went to two residences listed by her to the court but couldn't find her.
She was considered a fugitive until November when she handed herself over in Douglasdale.
Momberg is, however, now a free woman after she was released as part of the special remission of sentence announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Reconciliation Day in December.
"The police did not have a warrant of arrest. They arrested her unlawfully. They claimed the charges were breaching a warrant of arrest, but there was no warrant of arrest.
"The magistrate dealing with the matter doesn't have jurisdiction to deal with the matter," Sukdeo said.
