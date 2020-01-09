Paarl principal determined to improve school's matric results

New Orleans Senior Secondary School in Paarl East obtained a 73,2% pass rate. Principal Andrew Groenewald said it was a dip from the previous year.

CAPE TOWN - It's back to the drawing board for a Paarl school which is not happy with its 2019 matric results.

New Orleans Senior Secondary School in Paarl East obtained a 73,2% pass rate.

Principal Andrew Groenewald said it was a dip from the previous year.

New Orleans High School had 306 matriculants in 2019.

Groenewald said that he was not satisfied with the pass rate but said that he predicted the drop.

"I predicted it when I looked at the September results and I saw a 2% drop in 2018."

He said that matriculants struggled with Maths and Business Studies.

He said that their plan now was to ensure that the pass rate increased in 2020.

"We must go back to the problem subjects and see what we can do with those subjects."

His message to those who'd been unsuccessful was to try again and not to give up.