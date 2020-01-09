Paarl principal determined to improve school's matric results

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Paarl principal determined to improve school's matric results

New Orleans Senior Secondary School in Paarl East obtained a 73,2% pass rate. Principal Andrew Groenewald said it was a dip from the previous year.

Classroom. Picture: Pixabay.
Classroom. Picture: Pixabay.
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - It's back to the drawing board for a Paarl school which is not happy with its 2019 matric results.

New Orleans Senior Secondary School in Paarl East obtained a 73,2% pass rate.

Principal Andrew Groenewald said it was a dip from the previous year.

New Orleans High School had 306 matriculants in 2019.

Groenewald said that he was not satisfied with the pass rate but said that he predicted the drop.

"I predicted it when I looked at the September results and I saw a 2% drop in 2018."

He said that matriculants struggled with Maths and Business Studies.

He said that their plan now was to ensure that the pass rate increased in 2020.

"We must go back to the problem subjects and see what we can do with those subjects."

His message to those who'd been unsuccessful was to try again and not to give up.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA