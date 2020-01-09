View all in Latest
Oudtshoorn residents affected by flash floods get a helping hand

At least 16 houses were flooded, resulting in the temporary relocation of some residents to the Bongolethu Community Hall.

This file photo shared by the Oudtshoorn Municipality on 9 January 2019 shows community members who were hit by flash floods on 8 January 2019. Picture: @Oudtmun/Twitter
This file photo shared by the Oudtshoorn Municipality on 9 January 2019 shows community members who were hit by flash floods on 8 January 2019. Picture: @Oudtmun/Twitter
0 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Officials from the Oudtshoorn Municipality are visiting areas affected by flash floods.

The drought-stricken Karoo town received a welcomed bout of rain on Wednesday following a warning of severe thunderstorms in the region.

Oudtshoorn municipal officials are attending to a number of complaints about damage caused by heavy rainfall in the town and surrounding areas.

Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe said they had assisted a few residents with building materials.

“The mayor will visit the various areas that were badly affected by flash floods, with the emergency team assessing the situation.”

At least 16 houses were flooded, resulting in the temporary relocation of some residents to the Bongolethu Community Hall.

“Some houses’ roofs blew away. The Human Settlements Department has assisted the families with building material.”

The most affected areas are GG Camp, Rosevalley, Toekomsrus and Dysselsdorp.

Mangqwengqwe said the floods also resulted in power outages, particularly in the Cango Caves and Schoemanshoek areas.

