Oudtshoorn residents affected by flash floods get a helping hand

CAPE TOWN - Officials from the Oudtshoorn Municipality are visiting areas affected by flash floods.

The drought-stricken Karoo town received a welcomed bout of rain on Wednesday following a warning of severe thunderstorms in the region.

Oudtshoorn municipal officials are attending to a number of complaints about damage caused by heavy rainfall in the town and surrounding areas.

Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe said they had assisted a few residents with building materials.

“The mayor will visit the various areas that were badly affected by flash floods, with the emergency team assessing the situation.”

At least 16 houses were flooded, resulting in the temporary relocation of some residents to the Bongolethu Community Hall.

“Some houses’ roofs blew away. The Human Settlements Department has assisted the families with building material.”

The most affected areas are GG Camp, Rosevalley, Toekomsrus and Dysselsdorp.

Mangqwengqwe said the floods also resulted in power outages, particularly in the Cango Caves and Schoemanshoek areas.