Oudtshoorn residents affected by flash floods get a helping hand
At least 16 houses were flooded, resulting in the temporary relocation of some residents to the Bongolethu Community Hall.
CAPE TOWN - Officials from the Oudtshoorn Municipality are visiting areas affected by flash floods.
The drought-stricken Karoo town received a welcomed bout of rain on Wednesday following a warning of severe thunderstorms in the region.
Oudtshoorn municipal officials are attending to a number of complaints about damage caused by heavy rainfall in the town and surrounding areas.
Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe said they had assisted a few residents with building materials.
“The mayor will visit the various areas that were badly affected by flash floods, with the emergency team assessing the situation.”
“Some houses’ roofs blew away. The Human Settlements Department has assisted the families with building material.”
The most affected areas are GG Camp, Rosevalley, Toekomsrus and Dysselsdorp.
Mangqwengqwe said the floods also resulted in power outages, particularly in the Cango Caves and Schoemanshoek areas.
The emergency team is still assessing the situation and attending to complaints in the Greater Oudtshoorn.— Oudtshoorn Municipal (@Oudtmun) January 9, 2020
The Techical Services recorded a rainfall measurement of 21mm in town and 15mm at the Raubenheimer dam catchment area.
Any emergencies must be reported to 0442037800.
