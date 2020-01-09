NPO school Christel House celebrates 90.2% matric pass rate
The Western Cape matric pass rate increased to 82.3% and nationally it's at 81.3%, the highest since 1994.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town school which focuses on educating impoverished children is celebrating a 90.2% matric pass rate.
The class of 2019 gathered at Christel House in Ottery on Wednesday afternoon.
The Western Cape matric pass rate increased to 82.3% and nationally it's at 81.3%, the highest since 1994.
There were tears of joy at Christel House when matriculants received their results.
#MatricResults Matriculants at Christal House this afternoon after receiving their results. KP pic.twitter.com/HnnCAwN6ho— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2020
High School principal Ronald Fortune called each pupil on stage while their peers and family members cheered and clapped their hands.
Fortune said last year the school achieved a 100% pass rate, but they were still proud of their students.
“I know all of us want the best of everything for them, but one must understand where these children come from to truly appreciate our results. We have children who sometimes have parents absent and their meals at school are the only ones they receive.”
Christel House is a non-profit school that serves underprivileged children from the poorest communities.
More in Local
-
WC sees major decrease in December road deaths
-
Man kills wife, sets himself alight in Limpopo
-
Man arrested after body of girl (12) found in Philippi
-
Kimberley man to appear in court for R2m drugs
-
Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for Richard Maponya
-
Paarl principal determined to improve school's matric results
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.