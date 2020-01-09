NPO school Christel House celebrates 90.2% matric pass rate

The Western Cape matric pass rate increased to 82.3% and nationally it's at 81.3%, the highest since 1994.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town school which focuses on educating impoverished children is celebrating a 90.2% matric pass rate.

The class of 2019 gathered at Christel House in Ottery on Wednesday afternoon.

The Western Cape matric pass rate increased to 82.3% and nationally it's at 81.3%, the highest since 1994.

There were tears of joy at Christel House when matriculants received their results.

#MatricResults Matriculants at Christal House this afternoon after receiving their results. KP pic.twitter.com/HnnCAwN6ho — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2020

High School principal Ronald Fortune called each pupil on stage while their peers and family members cheered and clapped their hands.

Fortune said last year the school achieved a 100% pass rate, but they were still proud of their students.

“I know all of us want the best of everything for them, but one must understand where these children come from to truly appreciate our results. We have children who sometimes have parents absent and their meals at school are the only ones they receive.”

Christel House is a non-profit school that serves underprivileged children from the poorest communities.