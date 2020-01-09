Nafcoc wants SA pupils to learn about Richard Maponya in history class

JOHANNESBURG - The leadership of the business group Nafcoc has apologised for not honouring legendary businessman Richard Maponya.

The group held a memorial service for Maponya on behalf of organised black business on Thursday.

The man revered by many as “the grandfather of black business” died on Monday at the age of 99.

He was the founding member and first president of Nafcoc.

Nafcoc secretary-general Steve Skhosana told mourners it was sad that South Africa’s school curriculum did not cover Maponya’s journey.

“I am instructed by the acting president of Nafcoc that I need to launch a project to correct this. I couldn’t sleep this past week, because very journalist called me to ask about Nafcoc’s history.”

He said Maponya felt that black people were not economically free.

“The spirit of Maponya must really assist us and lead us to unite so that we can take over as we are the indigenous people of this country.”