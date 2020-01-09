Nafcoc wants SA pupils to learn about Richard Maponya in history class
The man revered by many as 'the grandfather of black business' died on Monday at the age of 99.
JOHANNESBURG - The leadership of the business group Nafcoc has apologised for not honouring legendary businessman Richard Maponya.
The group held a memorial service for Maponya on behalf of organised black business on Thursday.
The man revered by many as “the grandfather of black business” died on Monday at the age of 99.
He was the founding member and first president of Nafcoc.
Nafcoc secretary-general Steve Skhosana told mourners it was sad that South Africa’s school curriculum did not cover Maponya’s journey.
“I am instructed by the acting president of Nafcoc that I need to launch a project to correct this. I couldn’t sleep this past week, because very journalist called me to ask about Nafcoc’s history.”
He said Maponya felt that black people were not economically free.
“The spirit of Maponya must really assist us and lead us to unite so that we can take over as we are the indigenous people of this country.”
More in Local
-
Mantashe defends ‘misled’ Ramaphosa over load shedding
-
SAHRC hopes foreign nationals living in CT chapel will return to communities
-
DA: ANC in Tshwane abusing the law after petition signatures probe
-
Mashatile: ANC is not facing a financial crisis
-
Vicki Momberg wants R8.5m from Cele & others for 'wrongful arrest'
-
Man arrested for murder of off-duty Northern Cape cop
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.