Mashatile: ANC is not facing a financial crisis

Paul Mashatile was speaking on the sidelines of campaigning in Kimberley in the Northern Cape ahead of the ANC’s birthday celebrations on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - While African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has suggested that the organisation is having cash problems, he said the party was not in a financial crisis.

The party delayed paying its employees by more than two weeks last month. Concerns have been raised over the payment of January salaries.

Mashatile admitted the ANC had promised to pay its employees way earlier than Christmas, as is usually the case with December salaries.

“Those who donate money to you don’t give it on the same day that you want it. But when resources are available, we pay.”

The treasurer-general suggested the party was living from hand to mouth, but he denied that the party was facing a financial crisis.

