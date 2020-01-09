Man kills wife, sets himself alight in Limpopo

Police said that the attack happened in the couple's Driekom home just outside Burgersfort on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has allegedly hacked his wife to death with an axe before setting himself alight in Limpopo.

Police said that the attack happened in the couple's Driekom home just outside Burgersfort on Wednesday.

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo said: “We don’t know what the motive was.”