Man arrested for murder of off-duty Northern Cape cop

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a Nigerian man in connection with the murder of an off-duty constable in the Northern Cape.

The Upington based officer had slept over at a friend's home in Keimoes when he was found stabbed to death in a bed on Wednesday morning.

A 35-year-old suspect was apprehended in Krugersdorp in Gauteng this morning.

The South African Policing Union’s Oscar Skommere said: “We would like to condemn the barbaric killing of an officer by the foreign national. He went into the residence and killed him.”