'Leader' of foreign nationals released on bail, banned from CT CBD
Papy Sukami was arrested last week for robbery and assault. He appeared in a Cape Town court on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - A self-described leader of a group of foreigners has been released on bail.
He’s been representing foreign nationals who’ve taken shelter at church in the city centre.
Sukami has been released on R2,000 bail. He’s not allowed in the Cape Town CBD unless he gets permission from the investigating officer in his case to go to Home Affairs offices.
He’s accused of mugging two people in October.
As he left court, he was escorted by a group of supporters who chanted “our rights, we are not criminals”.
Sakumi said despite his arrest, he was doing well.
“I am fine, but Pollsmoor is not in good condition. They must close that prison.”
The case has been postponed 13 March.
#cTRefugees Papy Sukami being escorted by a group of supporters after appearing in court. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/OYqT1mg6x6— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2020
