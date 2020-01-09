Kimberley man to appear in court for R2m drugs

Officers responding to a tip-off raided a house where they confiscated over 2 kilograms of khat and 500 grams of tik.

CAPE TOWN - A man from Kimberley is to appear in court this week after he was found in possession of drugs worth nearly R2 million.

#sapsNC Frances Baard Cluster #SAPS Rapid Response Task Team arrested suspect (30) for possession of drugs on 07/01 in Herlear, Kimberley. Police confiscated 2.4 kg Khat and 500g Tik with approximate street value of R1.7 Million #DrugsOffTheStreets NP https://t.co/7cEeV4mOGv pic.twitter.com/Gwl3k4HSHT — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 8, 2020

The police's Sergio Kock said: “The police also confiscated a vehicle.”

In a separate incident in Springbok, police also arrested a man after he was caught with over 16 kilograms of dagga and 10 straws of tik.

He appeared in court on Wednesday.