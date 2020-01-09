Kimberley man to appear in court for R2m drugs

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Kimberley man to appear in court for R2m drugs

Officers responding to a tip-off raided a house where they confiscated over 2 kilograms of khat and 500 grams of tik.

Police confiscated over 2 kilograms of khat and 500 grams of tik to the value of R1.7 million in Herlear, Kimberley. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Police confiscated over 2 kilograms of khat and 500 grams of tik to the value of R1.7 million in Herlear, Kimberley. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
49 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A man from Kimberley is to appear in court this week after he was found in possession of drugs worth nearly R2 million.

Officers responding to a tip-off raided a house where they confiscated over 2 kilograms of khat and 500 grams of tik.

The police's Sergio Kock said: “The police also confiscated a vehicle.”

In a separate incident in Springbok, police also arrested a man after he was caught with over 16 kilograms of dagga and 10 straws of tik.

He appeared in court on Wednesday.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA