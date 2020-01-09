View all in Latest
Iranti condemns deaths of three women

In a statement, the advocacy organisation said, “There are no words, only these stark reminders that the spectrum of the LGBTQI+ existence is marred, irrevocably, by loss…”

FILE: Women stand together against gender-based violence. Picture: Twitter @702.
FILE: Women stand together against gender-based violence. Picture: Twitter @702.
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Advocacy organisation Iranti has condemned the killings of three women, two who were killed in late 2019 and the other last week.

Nare Mphela was murdered and mutilated in early December 2019.

Mmmabatho “Madonna” James’ body was found on 30 November 2019 and it’s suspected she was raped and stoned to death.

Portia Simphiwe Mtsweni was found murdered and brutalised just last week.

In a statement, Iranti said “There are no words, only these stark reminders that the spectrum of the LGBTQI+ existence is marred, irrevocably, by loss…”

The group further said it’s disheartened that the new decade opened with these tragedies.

“Police response is often slow and inadequate, leaving distraught families with few answers and many questions as to the circumstances regarding the death of their loved ones,” the statement continued.

Iranti has called for the government and the police to play an active role in dismantling violence faced by the LGBTQI+ communities in South Africa.

To read the full statement, click here.

